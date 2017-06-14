Toreto launches stylish, flexible, water resistant Bluetooth earphone - TBE-804 Blare

Toreto, a provider of innovative and portable technology has just launched a very stylish, flexible, water resistant Bluetooth headset, "TBE-804 Blare."

The company says that this new headset will provide great company for users as the wireless headset can play music for eight hours straight and has a talk time up to 10 hours. Further, the headset comes with an enhanced noise reduction capacity and isolating features. The company claims that users will get nothing but absolute crystal clear, powerful sound with really strong bass. "Forget unnecessary buzzing and humming noise and experience crisp HD sound quality with Blare."

Talking about its Bluetooth technology, the headset comes with Bluetooth version V4.0 which is energy efficient, offers signal stability and optimizes battery life. "The Bluetooth 4.0 is meant for fitness and health. So whether you're on a run or taking serious fitness training, these earphones will be your ultimate energy booster," says the company.

Talking about the support, the headset supports every Bluetooth enabled mobile phones, speakers, PCs and other devices. The device is backed by a 160mAh battery and takes 2 and half hours to charge. This earphone seemingly works well even at a range of 33 feet or 10 meters. The headset has smart features carved on its flexi band which helps users to manage multiple tasks at a time whether it is to answer or end calls, skip tracks and using an in-line microphone.

Apart from these, the headphones themselves feature comfortable silicon ear tips and sleek design with rubber finish that offers zero hassle in handling the earphones. Toreto - TBE-804 Blare Bluetooth Earphone is water resistant.

As for the pricing and availability, the headset is available at all leading e-commerce platforms at a price of Rs. 2,499.