UIMI Technologies launches a smart powerbank; Features and more

UIMI Technologies, a leading global brand of power bank is continuing its success story in this segment by introducing latest device - the UIMI U9. With a 10,000 mAh li-polymer battery, the power bank comes with a sleek leather finish design.

Regarding this launch, Mr. Abhinaya Pratap Singh, Marketing Manager, Bingo Technologies Pvt Ltd. says, "With our latest offering - the U9, we are offering a smart power bank. The FitCharge and Automatic connection features make the lives of our customers a breeze. Coupled with a powerful battery, sleek metallic design, and an affordable price, the U9 has everything it takes to be a winner in the market."

FitCharge technology This new UIMI power bank features a unique FitCharge technology which automatically detects the input current demand and specific charging requirement of the connected device. The UIMI U9 also does away with the need to switch on the button to charge. Also Read: iBall launches Zooooop Type-C 7500mAh power bank with fast charging support Automatic connection Another highlighted feature by name, Automatic Connection lets users to simply plug in their device and keep it for a charge. UIMI U9 comes with a single input port for charging the power bank and dual output USB port for charging any two devices at the same time. Other features It is designed to look sleek with a dimension of 73*16*147 mm and weighs just 250 gms. The device is equipped with a LED torch light and LED battery level indicator as well. It also saves your device from an over-charge issue. It utilizes premium battery cellsare of high quality to protect smart phone's memory & circuitry from damages. Also Read: Toreto Aqua TBS 325 waterproof Bluetooth speaker launched at Rs. 3,499 Availability UIMI U9 is made available for Rs. 699 with a leather finish white and blue color variant. You can buy the product from all leading e-commerce sites including amazon, snapdeal, flipkart, shopclues and paytm among others.