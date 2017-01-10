This 15,600mAh UIMI U8 Power Bank is Priced at Just Rs. 999

UIMI Technologies, a Delhi-based tech company has announced the launch of a high-capacity power bank called UIMI U8. We say high-capacity as this power bank has a juicy lithium-ion battery of 15,600mAh capacity.

Despite such a huge battery capacity, this UIMI power bank is priced at just Rs. 999 making it a competitively priced portable charger that people can afford to charge their smartphones on-the-go. The UIMI U8 power bank comes with the FitCharge technology, which will allow users to just connect their device to it without even switching the power button on.

In addition, the UIMI U8 features a stainless steel metallic finish and boasts quite a compact and ultra sleek design. Also, this device comes with a LED torch light, battery level indicator, and two micro USB ports. The 15,600mAh battery offers a charging time of up to 14 hours to this power bank.

Moreover, this power bank comes with protection against overheating, overcharging, and short circuit by disconnecting the device automatically after reaching 100% charge. The UIMI U8 is available in two color options - black and golden and it can be purchased from the leading online platforms.

Given the useful features that this affordable power bank comes packed with, the UIMI U8 could be a great buy for those who use power banks a lot to charge their phones on-the-go.