USB-C the future port of all gadgets, one port for all functions

USB-C ports are being spotted on more and more devices, it is said to replace all other ports in the coming times. First introduced by Apple in MacBook the USB-C is now being sported by numerous device and said to serve as a single port charging, data transfer, and even serve as an audio out and also replace the AUX.

Apple with the new USB-C compatible MacBook introduced the world to the future, the next big move, which will soon replace all other ports and serve as a universal type of port. The transition to they USB type C is an inevitable one whether we like it or not.

The USB-C type of ports are gaining popularity and will soon be widely accepted and we see some of the first signs of it through the NIFTY charger. The tiny and powerful charger powers up gadgets through USB-C and USB-A.

SEE ALSO: Apple may not use USB-C for iPhone 8: Ultra Accessory Connector hints

This portable charger or power bank is believed to charge devices up to six times faster than the average charger, thanks to Qualcomm 2.0 fast charging, making this your gadgets new best friend. With a portable charger with such a power packed performance, you could very well stop fretting about the low battery on your devices whether you're out on work, leisure or traveling.

SEE ALSO: USB Type-C and Apple's Lightning Connector: Major Differences Explained

The powerful little portable charger can keep your iPhone, tablet, new MacBook or even your GoPro all charged and much faster than most other chargers. Having a portable charger on you can save you time, money and inconveniences you may face with a device that has shut down on you when you need it most.

The USB-C is catching on and gaining a widespread acceptance owing to the benefits it brings with it. We will keep you posted on the latest developments and updates and when we get them.

Source: