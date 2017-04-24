Xiaomi 3-Axis shooting stabilizer launched for better photography

Want to take pictures and shoot videos like a pro? Well, we have a good news for you. Xiaomi has just introduced a gimbal kind of smartphone accessory called the Three-Axis Shooting Stabilizer, which comes with a price tag of RMB 799 ( roughly Rs 7,500).

Coming from MIJIA, Xiaomi's crowdfunding project, the device offers three-axis stabilization. It is teamed with a high precision acceleration, which detects the position of the smartphone. You can take pictures and shoot videos using any one of the four different shooting modes: horizontal movement, Omni-directional movement, locking direction, and vertical mode.

It comes with a brushless motor holding that can rotate from 9-degrees to 30-degrees for a 270-degree rotation.

This will let the users take both slow motion videos and fast-paced videos with negligible distortion.

Apart from taking handheld videos, the shooting stabilizer can be used as a selfie stick as well. It can also be placed on a tripod.

The Three-axis shooting stabilizer packs a 1050mAh battery inside, which is claimed by the company to last up to four hours. It is made of ABS and fibre glass materials. The device measures 266x53x43mm and it weighs approximately 450 grams.

DGI's OSMO Mobile has similar kind of devices which are built on the same three-axis technology, but they come in a bit higher range of price.

As of now, Xiaomi has launched the 3-axis shooting stabilizer only in China. It is available for sale on Xiaomi's Mi Home Crowdfunding platform. The company is yet to announce a global release of the accessory.