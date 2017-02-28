Xiaomi launches Mi Selfie Stick Tripod for Android and iOS devices

Xiaomi released a new selfie stick with an interesting feature in it. Called Mi Selfie Stick Tripod, it is a 2-in-1 device which not only acts as a selfie stick but also as a small tripod. For time being, it is launched only in China and available on Mi.com for CNY 89 (Rs. 90 approximately).

According to the company, this device just weighs 155gms making it easily portable. It provides Bluetooth remote control which allows the users to click pictures from a distance. Aluminium alloy is used for its body part, which makes it suitable for outdoor usage. This stick can hold the mobile devices with width ranging from 56mm to 89mm, thus allowing smartphones with a larger display to fit into it.

Tripod mount can be rotated 360 degrees which enable users to capture wonderful shots. It is launched with two different colours - black and white. The Mi Selfie Stick Tripod supports both Apple and Android devices.

Phone with Android 4.3 or later and iOS 5.0 or later can make the best out of this stick. This device may replace other selfie sticks available in the market and will be one of the travel accessories to carry along with.