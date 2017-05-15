Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Headset up for pre-order at Rs. 899 ahead of Redmi 4 launch

The Redmi 4 launch in India is said to happen tomorrow in India and the company has announced the launch of the Mi Bluetooth Headset today. The accessory is listed for pre-order at Rs. 899.

The headset from Xiaomi is available only in the Black color variant in India. The pre-ordered units will be shipped to the buyers within five days, claims the listing on the official website. Notably, the Mi Bluetooth Headset has already gone out of stock and is believed to be made available soon in the country.

The Mi Bluetooth Headset lets users accept or end phone calls, redial phone numbers, reject calls, make three-way calls, transfer calls, play next or previous track, adjust volume, and play or pause music. The headset has a rounded sound cavity, a ceramic antenna, a Bluetooth chip, a noise canceling silicone microphone, a magnetized moving coil speaker.

The Xiaomi Bluetooth Headset comes with Bluetooth 4.1 for connectivity and offers noise reduction as well. The company claims that the device will reduce the 4G network interferences and improve the device's functionality, stability and compatibility. The Mi Bluetooth Headset renders three to four hours of battery backup with normal usage and 100 hours of backup in the standby mode. And, the device can be paired with two devices at the same time.

The headset from Xiaomi's stable comes with silicone earbuds that are available in three different sizes. It is listed to weigh in at just 6.5 grams that is pretty lightweight. Moreover, the company's website states that the headset can render better quality output with the 3mm narrow output structure.