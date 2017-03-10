Xiaomi Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD now available in India at Rs. 1,999

Xiaomi has just announced that the Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD which was earlier available only in the US market, will now be available in India via Mi.com. Currently, the headphone is listed on the company's website at a price of Rs. 1,999 with a 200 rupee discount on the original price of Rs 2,199. The headphone looks to be available in silver color.

If you are a music lover and want a decent pair of headphones then you can definitely check out this accessory. Well, to make things a little clearer and at the same time help you decide whether you should get the device or not, let's get into what the headphone has to offer. To begin with, the Xiaomi Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD comes with hybrid dual-dynamic and balanced armature drivers.

As per the company, the dual dynamic driver keeps the bass and mid tones mellow and is made with graphene material that pumps out sounds with fuller and richer details. Xiaomi further claims that "the balanced armature driver retains the rich details of the high notes for the main melody, so you get to experience tri-band equalization effect."

In addition, Xiaomi Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD comes with an all-new design. The headphones adopt a rounded 45-degree angle in-ear design for a more comfortable fit. The company says, "It has precise cavity structure calibrations that let music sing better." Apart from the unique design, the headphones also come with inbuilt natural sound equalizer and a highly stretchable TPE wiring that is hardy and durable.

Further, Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD includes a fine, detailed 0.14mm grain that adds a textured metallic luster similar to CD discs on the headphone's metal body. The Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD also comes with Zircon sandblasting and anodizing layer to protect against wear and tear.

The set will come with 4 pairs of "soft" and "medical grade" silicone earbuds of different sizes (XS, S, M, and L). There's a built-in microphone for voice calling and the accessory weighs around 17 grams. The headphones' cable length is 1.25m and it has a 3.5mm jack. Finally, Xiaomi Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD comes with a sensitivity rating of 98dB, and impedance of 32 Ohms, and a frequency response range of 20-40000Hz.

That's a lot coming from us, but now that you have some idea about the headphones, it should make your decision process much easier.