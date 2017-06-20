Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2 launched in India; price starts from Rs. 1,199

Last week, Xiaomi teased the launch of the 10000mAh and 20000mAh power banks in India. As expected, the Mi Power Bank 2 was launched in the country on Monday.

The Xiaomi 10000mAh and 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 variants were launched at Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 2,199 in the country. These are available in the Black color option. The sale will debut on June 20 via Mi.com and Mi Home while these will be listed on online retailers Flipkart and Amazon from July 7.

These power banks feature the ABS plastic body as the original ones to offer a better grip and support two-way fast charging. The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 is 14.1mm thick and has a unibody metal build. It can be charged completely in 4.2 hours and has a low power mode that can be activated by tapping on the power button twice. With this mode, the power bank can be used to charge Mi Bluetooth headset and Mi Band. It has a single USB port, four LED lights, a micro USB port and a power button.

Talking about the 20000mAh power bank from Xiaomi, this one is relatively thicker at 23.9mm but it is more compact in terms of length and width. It supports the Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technique and can be charged fully in 6.2 hours. Both the power banks have 93% conversion rate. The 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 has two micro USB ports as it can charge two devices at the same time. Notably, the Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging will be used only when one device is connected to it.