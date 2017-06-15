Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2 with USB Type-C port coming soon to India

Xiaomi seems to be prepping the launch of its next generation Mi Power Banks in India. The company has taken to its official Twitter handle to tease the same.

Going by the tweet made by Xiaomi India's Twitter handle, "The next generation is coming! Do you know what we're talking about? RT and tell everyone to #PowerUp." The teaser also shows that the Mi Power Bank features a USB Type-C port in addition to the usual micro USB port in the place of two standard USB ports. We can see the upcoming Mi Power Bank to support Quick Charge 3.0-like rapid charging technology.

The Mi Power Bank that is on the cards to launch in India seems to have an LED indicator that will show you the amount of charge left on the device. From the teaser, it is clear that the thickness of the power bank has been cut down significantly to facilitate better portability.

Xiaomi is a popular brand in India and their power banks are preferred by many consumers in India. There are several color options to choose from and the battery capacity of these Mi Power Banks range from 5000mAh and 20000mAh. The upcoming Mi Power Banks in India are believed to be available in both 10000mAh and 20000mAh capacities.

The Xiaomi power banks have 93% conversion rate and a low power mode, which can be activated by pressing the power button twice. With the low power mode, devices such as Mi Bluetooth Headset and Mi Band can be charged.

The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 has been launched in China for 79 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,200). We do expect these power banks to be priced competitively in the Indian market as well.