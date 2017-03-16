Zebronics launches ‘ZEB-VR100’ VR headset at Rs. 1,499

Virtual Reality today is becoming a more of mainstream technology than what it used to be before. While many companies are catching up to the trend, Zebronics, one of India premier provides of technological products has now announced a new product to its popular VR range.

Dubbed as'ZEB-VR100', this product is an affordable VR headset and the company exclusively claims that this device will transport you to virtual world anytime anywhere.

"Whether you want to play a game, take a virtual vacation, or watch a movie, the possibilities with 'ZEB-VR100' are limitless," says the company. The headset does come with advanced lens distance and pupil distance adjustment.

Talking more about the newly launched device, the headset is designed "keeping in mind comfort of glass wearers." It further comes with a removable headband and brings extra soft contact pad, which should feel comfortable even during long play sessions, thus bringing hours of gaming comfort. The headset is also very light weight.

As for compatibility, the ZEB VR 100 b supports devices up to 6 inches while bringing a handy 102° field of view along with 360-degree panoramic view. Additionally, the headset comes with high quality 42mm lens.

The ZEB VR100 can also be effectively paired with ZEB Bluetooth gamepad ZEB-75WG and according to the company takes the VR gaming experience to whole new level. "Play VR games, watch movies the 3D space, with ZEB VR 100, that offers plenty of versatility when it comes to immersion and interactivity," the company adds.

Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics India Pvt ltd who was present at the launch said, "Zebronics, was one of the first brand in India to launch VR headset, which also saw a very positive response from the audience/ consumers considering its unmatched combination of price and quality. We are yet again excited to bring an extension to our most popular category which promises to bring an experience that goes beyond words."

Besides, ZEB-VR100 is priced at Rs. 1,499 and it comes with 1 year warranty. The headset is available with leading retail stores across India.

