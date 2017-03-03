Zoook announces water-resistant wireless Bluetooth Earbuds at Rs. 5,499

Zoook, a French technology company that sells a variety of audio products in India has announced company's latest true-wireless Bluetooth earphones at a price-point of Rs. 5,499. Dubbed as ZB-Rocker Twinpods, the water-resistant earphones resembles the recently launched Samsung's Icon X earbuds that sells at a price of Rs. 13,500.

Zoook Twinpods are completely free of wires or neckbands and also integrates a microphone for calls. The Twinpods integrates Bluetooth 4.2 wireless signal transmission technology, are compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices and works within a wireless range of up to 33 feet.

The light weight Twinpods come with silicone air grooves and boasts a water and sweat proof exterior. Zoook claims that the Twinpods offer deep bass with amazing clarity and detailed highs, something we will evaluate while reviewing the earbuds in the coming month.

SEE ALSO: HyperX Alloy FPS gaming keyboard launched at Rs 8,999

As far as battery life is concerned, Zoook Twinpods are said to offer up to sixteen hours of playtime with the charging dock. The recharging case has a high capacity battery which recharges the Twinpods more than 3 times and triples as a battery backup for Twinpods.

Zoook Twinpods offer three sizes of ear tips, namely small, medium and large. The wireless earbuds are priced at Rs. 5,499, and will be available exclusively on Amazon.in.