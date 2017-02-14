1More Piston Fit Review: Bass isn’t its forte

Not a lot of people enjoy listening to music in an open space, where quite a lot of noise-elements disrupt the listening experience. This is exactly where headphones/earphones come in handy (not that you can't use it for other purposes, though).

Rating: 3.5 /5

That said, not all headphones deliver the audio-quality which will make you go "wow!" And things get a bit worse if you have a monetary restriction. More often than not, the affordable ones cut corners on one or the other aspect which in turn ruins the overall listening experience.

This itself is a problem to solve, I hope someday we can get hold of a headphone which offers great audio-experience without having to spend a fortune.

Now 1More, which you probably wouldn't have heard about until now, to some extent made me realize that the time I am fancying is, in fact, not too far.

Although there are quite a lot of headphones that are manufactured by 1More (including the ones which come with Xiaomi smartphones), in this case, I am specifically talking about the Piston Fit in-ear earbuds, which didn't actually impress me until I listened to one of my favorite songs "Remember When" by Guthrie Govan.

Not that it is all-glory-worthy, but this pair of headphones do have a couple of areas, which don't make you feel quite attached to it (even though if your favorite songs sounds heavenly in them). Hence, here is a detailed review of 1More Piston Fit in-ear headphone.

In-Box Contents and Price

1More has packed a pair of in-ear Piston Fit headphones, 3 pairs of (differently sized) ear-tips, user manual and warranty booklet in the retail box. The company offers the accessory at Rs. 999.

Design

The way the headphone looks doesn't make it "quite desirable." Piston Fit by 1More doesn't tend to impress one at the first glance. It will definitely take some time to accept the design of the accessory (although we know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder). The headphone has a commonly seen wire which has a rubbery-texture, somewhat like a matte-finish.

However, it is not as soft and flexible as I thought it would be. The earbuds are quite soft and don't hurt your ears which most of the other in-ear headphones do. The space-grey color suits the Piston Fit to a large extent and goes along pretty well with black-wire.

Audio-Quality

Function is all that matters. Probably, 1More did think keenly on this one before manufacturing Piston Fit. Even if it doesn't please the eyes, it will take no-time to befriend your ears. The quality of audio is pretty good but not that great.

However, one should also note that this headphone is being offered at just Rs. 999 and obviously, price does matter when it comes to delivering great quality.

A good range of Low (Bass), Mid and High is everything a headphone needs. In case of Piston Fit, the Low notes doesn't quite meet the mark as I realized, it didn't deliver the low-notes of bass guitar clearly. Like-wise, I also tried to listen to some of the drum-solos and even in this case, the foot-bass and side-bass drums were not being projected as they should have been.

Therefore, the Low notes and Bass sounds are not Piston Fit's forte. Talking about the high-notes, basically the treble notes, the sound quality was pretty amazing. The high notes played on guitar were quite soothing and not too screechy to the ears, which most other low-cost headphones tend to produce. The Mid-range was average.

Overall, the audio-experience that was delivered by this headphone was pretty good. Although, those hip-hop and house-music lovers might not like it to much extent. EDM, Rock, Metal, RAP (and could be possibly others) is what Piston Fit is built for supposedly.

Control Buttons

This is what makes the Piston Fit a different and good product to buy. You can probably use the headphone for sing along and karaoke as it comes with a microphone, which is pretty good compared to others in the market.

Also you can use the headphone as a hands-free while having a tele-conversation. Sadly, the volume-control buttons are not provided, which would have made this one a far better one.

Take Away

With SkullCandy, Sennheiser, Beats by Dr. Dre and other major players already running the show in the Indian market, the new Chinese entrant, 1More is quite likely to face the odds. Also, since India is a brand-centric marketplace, it is quite difficult for 1More to compete with players who have already created a strong foothold in the Indians market.

So should you buy it? Well, for the asking price, the 1More Piston Fit is a decent buy. However, if you can spend a couple hundred bucks more, the OnePlus Bullets (V2) is a no-brainer. It beats the 1More Piston Fit in all the aspects.