Epson L655 All-in-one Ink Tank printer review; Superior Performance with Low-cost Printing

Few months back Epson launched the L655, one of the company's top-of-the-line ink tank system printers. While this is the new flagship printer from the company, it promises users many possibilities as well as affordable and quality prints.

Rating: 4.0 /5

However, just so that you know, the Epson ink tank system printer series has always been designed to offer high-capacity printing at an affordable cost. Moreover, for these L-series printers, the company often cites ultra-low-cost printing, high-volume ink bottles, reliable operation, and Epson-quality results as the key benefits. That being said, today's L655 is no different.

Epson has brought this new printer L655 with many features and it is a printer that is most suitable for small and home offices. And why we say it so confidently? We have had the chance to use and experience all the features of this printer at our office.

So we will be sharing some of our thoughts about the product and if you are looking to buy an affordable all-in-one printer for your home or office then you could go through what we have said and it might help you decide whether to buy this printer or not.

Design

So it seems Epson decided to go with black color instead of white for the L655. And we must say the color looks good on the device. Further, the black color really complements the buttons and screen on the printer as well. Moreover, the black color does make the whole printer appear a bit more professional and basically, it will be fitting well in any corner of the office.

As Epson L655 looks really good and it is not as heavy as it seems, it weighs around 7.5 kilograms and can be easily moved by one person.

The exact dimensions as mentioned on the product info are 515‎ x 360 x 241 mm. Epson L655 comes with Power cable, Software CD-ROM, USB cable, User Manuals, Warranty documents and two full sets of Ink (Bk - 140 ml and CMY - 70 ml) with the box.

Epson's L655 features several buttons and a small 2.2 inch Mono LCD backlit display which makes it easier to carry out most of the tasks.

To put it in exact words, it simplifies human-machine interaction. Further, we were able to carry out every single function on the L655 right from the device itself because the user interface provided all the information on the screen.

The quality of material used in the printer overall does feel premium but some parts still feel a little flimsy. Like the buttons seem to be made out of lesser quality material.

We had expected a polished product as the finishing has improved much more even in the smaller printers these days. But this might only be the flaw apart from the loud noise it makes while printing.

Getting Started

However, getting started with the printer might take a little while and we had to look at the setup manual to begin the initial set up.

Well, it does not take much time but as we have said the Epson L655 utilizes the Ink Tank System technology, so some extra know-how is required to get the printer started. There are special instructions given and everyone will need to follow them before starting to refill the machine with the bottles of ink that are provided in the box.

Upon completion of the refill process, the printer will take around half an hour to charge the ink before it can print anything.

The screen might state that it will take about 20 minutes but it is usually little longer than that. The whole setting up process should take about 45 minutes or so. However, after completing the initial setup, the operation of the printer is smooth and straightforward.

Useful Features

Well, we must say from day one, the Epson L655 will cover every single aspect or needs of the printer in your office or home. More significantly, this printer not only prints documents in both black/white and colors, but it also has a scan, fax, and copy functionalities. It is the among the top machines to have if you are looking for an all-in-one solution.

Adding to that, the L655 also has very useful features. We were able to benefit from its ADF (automatic document feeder) that scanned documents automatically by placing them on document feeder.

Saves time! Further, we also avoided the hassle of turning the sides of the pages every time for printing back to back. Thanks to the L655's duplex printing feature, we could print the page on both sides in a single command. Further, we noticed that with the printer's new Precision core technology we need not compromise with the quality of print as well.

Connectivity options

While we were set to achieve good quality prints and efficient human-machine interaction, L655 offered more. As such, the printer does provide multiple connectivity options and is equipped with an RJ45 port which allows this printer to be easily connected to any office network.

The telephone line port allowed for faxes to be sent and received, and we further saw that the printer came with a USB port which allowed us to connect it to a computer directly.

Additionally, making things much easier for us, the Epson L655 also has wireless printing capabilities. We could now simply be connected to any of the ports mentioned above, and still send print tasks to this machine wirelessly through Wi-Fi from our smartphones as well as laptops.

Therefore, we had no issues placing the printer anywhere within the office and we didn't even need any consideration on the availability of a network cable or a physical computer.

Printing Experience

As Epson is expected to deliver great performance and quality this printer mostly checked all our requirement boxes. While experimenting with different print settings, paper types, switches between B&W and Color prints, the output was fairly satisfying.

Honestly, we were impressed by the quality of the printouts and pretty much satisfied with the speed of printing. Just to let you know this printer makes use of the new PrecisionCore Technology printhead which seems to printouts that are of a higher "resolution".

Photocopying of documents from the top input tray was an easy task. In addition, multiple page documents whether black and white or colored can be photocopied very easily with this feature. And duplex printing as we mentioned earlier it brings much more convenience and it will definitely save a lot on paper costs.

Conclusion

Overall, to give our final verdict, this machine has impressed us and with all the features it is offering, Epson L655 would be a cost-effective selection and solution for businesses and homes. The printer does not compromise with print quality where documents have good detailing with sharp text.

The colored photo-prints are vivid and monochrome pages have dark blacks and do not disappoint at all. Besides, it can print a lot of documents and if you do run out of the ink, the whole refill pack is available on e-commerce sites such as Amazon and eBay.

Of course, at Gizbot, we would highly recommend the Epson L655 Ink Tank System printer to all who are looking to buy all-in-one printers at an affordable price. This printer can be a good deal and is currently priced at Rs. 26,320 in Amazon.in.