5 Apps to manage your social media accounts

Everyone is in social media these days! Also, we have a handful of profiles on a bunch of different social networks. Sometimes it is difficult to manage, in case if you have your company's accounts as well.

Wouldn’t life be a whole lot easier if you could just manage multiple social media accounts in one place? Yes, it is. We have compiled a list of apps that you can try to make your life much easier.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Hoot Suite This is one of the most famous, reputed social media manager app available. It supports almost all the social media platforms and their functionalities as well. Moreover, it also offers analytics options for your SEO and keywords as well. Social Oomph This one helps you in managing your Twitter account along with your Pinterest, LinkedIn and much more. It offers options for scheduling the tweet along with keywords that track and promote your profile. If you want more features you can check out premium version as well. Spredfast This is the perfect tool if you are an analytics person. It can manage and measure data gathered from the social media platforms. Additionally, it also offers you insights on how many people you are reaching and allows you to plan your social media marketing strategies better. Tailwind If you want to sort out your visual content including Instagram and PinInterest, Tailwind is a dedicated tool you can try. Users who need to scheduling posts, or for finding trends via insights can use this tool with ease. PageModo This is one of the best online business marketing and social profile tool for business owners who are planning to step into social media. It suits the social media marketers and managers who have a tight deadline to meet and progress with it.