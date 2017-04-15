5 Best Caller ID apps that lets you block unwanted callers

Mobile phones are one of the most used electronic devices to keep in touch with friends and family, anywhere around the world. While this appreciable, the other side which is advertisement calls, telemarket calls might annoy you more and that too when you are busy.

To avoid, these types of call, we must block them first using an app. Today, we have jotted down 5 apps that will help you to block the calls.

True caller This dialer app has the ability to identify unknown callers and block them. It also has features caller ID and spam block. However, this caller ID feature, if enabled, works only on Internet connection. It also auto-searches for unknown numbers within its global network and shows them with names and photos thus helps in identifying them. In addition, it also shows Availability' indicator to tell if the person you're about to call is free to talk. Call blacklist - call blocker This app allows you to quickly block calls and filter SMS messages from unwanted and unknown numbers. It comes with various features to block telemarketing, spam, and robocalls too. You can also create a whitelist, so the numbers or messages from this list are never blocked. Call blocker free - Blacklist Just like others, this app blocks the unwanted calls and messages that you receive on your phone. This app allows creating a blacklist of unwanted numbers manually or by adding them directly from phone's contacts, call history or recent text messages. You can also create a whitelist of the phone number that you can reach. Phone This app made by Google gives you control over calls with features like spam protection, caller ID, and call blocking. You can block and reports spam calls from fraudsters and telemarketers and also blocks the ones you don't want to attend. Moreover, it shows business names and their locations for incoming calls on the screen. Whoscall It blocks calls and SMS messages from unwanted, spam, scam or robot numbers. It also has 'ShowCard', that lets you create your personalized business-like card.