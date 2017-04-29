5 Best video streaming apps developed just for kids

Who said mobile devices are just for grown ups? Saying that kids these days starting from age 2 knows how to operate smartphone perfectly from unlocking the mobile to pausing videos on Youtube. This undoubtedly shows the growth in technology and also the easy-going experience with it.

However, the parent uses a mobile phone as a bait at crucial moments in their life -- feeding food. While no babies during their munching process see, BBC news, or Sherlock Holmes, what seek their attention is the movement of some characters in colorful pants and shirts and of course the animals.

In short, Anime is the genre which is welcomed by kids. Today, we have jotted down 5 video streaming apps that you can download on your mobile specifically made for kids.

Youtube Kids Designed especially for kids, this app has lots of videos, channels, and playlist they love. Kids can enjoy favorites like Thomas & Friends, DreamworksTV, and Talking Tom. This app is designed in a way that even your kid can navigate to the videos so easily. SEE ALSO: List of new features added by Facebook recently Play Kids This app has cartoons and games for kids under 5 years old. It has wide varieties of lists including, educational cartoons, sing-along music videos, Free educational games, mini games and much more. This app is certified by the kidSAFE Seal Program. You can install this app freely on you mobile. Download Here PBS Kids This app provides access to thousands of free videos, including full episodes and clips from top PBS KIDS series. With this app, you can stream PBS 24/7 channel live. This app is optimized in a way that it can be streamed through 3G network as well. Download Here Noggin In this app, your kids can access hundreds of episodes of quality preschool TV shows, including Blue's Clues. This app is ad-free and educational at the same time as well. Download Here Cartoon Network Who doesn't love Cartoon Network? Even the adult does. They have launched their official app, where kids can watch popular cartoons for free and unlock additional episodes. Cartoons like Adventure Time, The Amazing World of Gumball, Clarence and much more are available.