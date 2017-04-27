5 Classic Amigo games you can play on your Android phones right now

In our childhood, we've been blessed with lots of things like good parents, friends, TV shows and amazing video games. Almost everyone can relate and go back to our childhood days instantly when we see some games including Mario, Contra, Street Fighter and of course the Amiga games too.

Nowadays, there are ways to get those games back on our Android phones using emulators available on Google Play Store. Some emulators come at free of cost and some cost you around 100 bucks for that matter.

Today, we are going to have look at 10 Amiga games that you can run on Android phones. The below list are either remastered or cloned in order to run on Android platforms.