5 Free Windows App to Stimulate your Creativity

Since childhood, we have been or at least trying to be creative using some apps like MS Paint, Powerpoint in our computer. At that time, the software that stimulates our creativity is so limited to one or two.

But now, as the technology grows we have lots of resources to practice or to explore our creative side. Today, we have listed top 5 apps you can use to boost your creativity on Windows OS.

Fresh Paint If you want to test your painting capabilities, the Microsoft's Fresh Paint is your option. This app will help you through the process, giving you a half-finished canvas and close-ups of the final version. You can start painting by choosing either pencil, draw with a pen, or paint with oil. You can save this in JPG or PNG and has the option to share it directly to other apps as well. Autodesk Sketchbook This is one is for graphic designers and artists. The Sketchbook is a professional-level drawing program that suits pro graphic designers who need more power to the creation. Users will also get additional art tools, templates, tools and cloud storage in Pro membership with $30 per year. Paint 3D This app helps you in creating a 3D object that is beyond flat by, 2D surface using your pen. Apart from creating a 3D object, you can add some stickers for fun and share it with others directly. Journalist This app offers you free-form canvas with tools including paper choices, ruler, a variety of two-dimensional shapes, and much more. This works well with Surface Dial, helping you to choose and mix colors on a Surface device. Zen: Coloring Book for Adults Do you like coloring diagrams on the book? But being an adult prevents you from doing it? No worries. Now, bring your inner child and start coloring on your Surface with Zen. You will get lots of diagrams to color with various combinations.