5 Tools designed by WhatsApp to stay safe

WhatsApp is one of the major messaging apps with a huge active users base of around one billion. Having said that, there might be lots of threats to it, as it might get hacked easily by expert hackers around the world.

As a result, there are chances that our conversation, photos and other data's might get compromised. In order to stay safe from all these malicious threats, WhatsApp has given us some tools that might save you in future.

Control your online movement With this option, you have the ability to control the last seen and your display picture. If you select 'Everyone', your last seen time, profile photo will be available to all. If you choose, 'My Contacts', your last seen, display photo and status can be seen only by your contacts on phone. Nobody: Your last seen, profile photo and/or status will not be available to anyone. Control with whom you interact In this case, you can also block the contacts, where you don't want to interact. SEE ALSO: WhatsApp to support number change, location sharing, unsend message, payment service and more Be careful with sharing contents You can likewise choose what to impart to your contacts on WhatsApp, and it's better to think twice before sharing the content. As per the company, when one user sends photos, videos or other data, the receiver will have a copy of that very same data. Additionally, to help ensure the safety, confidentiality, and security of the messages we send, the company will not save it in the database. Report Issues In case, if you feel someone tracking you on WhatsApp or any other problem, you can contact by heading on to: On Android: Simply go to WhatsApp > Menu Button > Settings > About and help > Contact Us. On iPhone: Simply go to WhatsApp > Settings > About and Help > Contact Us. On Windows Phone: Simply go to WhatsApp > more > settings > about > support. Spam reporting and banning During the initial conversations, WhatsApp provides you the option with the report number. Moreover, it also has the right to ban without any notification, if that particular account violates the terms and conditions.