A Simple Guide to Create and Share GIFs on Your Apple iPhone

Words, for most of the part, can express one’s intentions aptly, but more often people fall short of them, especially if one is dealing with things that are difficult to put into words. And that’s exactly where GIFs come in. Be it making fun of someone, a product illustration or telling a story, GIFs can be very useful, if not very funny.

Moreover, chances are if there’s a message a GIF will follow (at least in this internet-age) and why not? After all, “if a picture is worth a thousand words,” a GIF is even worthier.

But have you ever wondered if you can create a GIF by yourself right from your iPhone or iPad? If you have been, wonder no more for we are here to help you. Here’s a simple guide that’ll teach you how to create a GIF and share it from your iPhone.

There are many apps already available on the App Store to help you create GIFs. In this article, we will be using the GifBoom to demonstrate how to create a GIF.