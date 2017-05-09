Android O: Release date, name, new features and more

Google is all set to host the annual Google I/O developer's conference on May 17. At the conference, the company is expected to release the Developer Preview of the next iteration of Android dubbed Android O.

The first Android O build offers an insight of what is coming to the platform soon. However, the Android Beta site doesn't have the update as yet. Lately, Google ended the Android Nougat beta programme and is expected to make the Android O beta available soon. This makes us believe that we can get to know the details of the upcoming iteration at the Google I/O next week.

Is it the Android Oreo? Ever since the Android Cupcake came into existence, Google has been naming the Android OS after sweet treats in the alphabetical order. Apparently, the next iteration is believed to be Android O. There are many guesses for the name of Android O, but going by a tweet posted by Hiroshi Lockheimer of Google, Android Oreo seems to be the upcoming one. Google I/O The 11th Google I/O conference is all set to happen between May 17 and May 19. Usually, Google announces the update to the Android OS at the annual conference. This time, the event is all set to happen next week at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in California. Android O new features The Android O Developer Preview is already out confirming a slew of new features as mentioned below. Customizable Notifications Android O will bring user-customizable notification channels wherein alerts can be grouped by type. Users can snooze the notifications and developers can set time limits for the notifications to appear. The background color of notifications and the messaging style can be adjusted. Background Limits Android O brings improvements to the ability to restrict some app activities in the background that was introduced by Android Nougat. The recent update places priority on extending the battery life without the user input. Also read: Android Malware types you really need to be aware of Enhanced Autofill Users who opt in to this service will find it easier to fill the login and credit card details on forms with not many mistakes and less repetition. Improved keyboard control Android O may not be restricted only to smartphones. It is believed to arrive with improved arrow and tab key navigation that can be used along with a physical keyboard. Picture-in-Picture mode This feature is already available on Android TV. Now, it looks like the same is coming to the upcoming Android O as well. The picture-in-picture mode can be used for video playback. Adaptive icons The Android O app icons are said to support visual effects. The icons are likely to be displayed in different shapes on different devices. Copy Less The copy less feature is expected to make the process of copying text from an app to the other easy by giving suggestions in the second app based on the user was typing on the first one.