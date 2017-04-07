Apple Clips is a free iOS app: How it works, device compatibility and more

Apple has so long refrained from entering the social media space, but it looks like it has noticed the popularity of the same right now. Today, the company announced a new app called Clips.

Apple Clips is a fun and quick way for you to create videos that are expressive on their iPhones and iPad. Clips help you combine videos, photos, and music into short videos that can be shared on social networks such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, and others. The latest iOS app, Clips lets you create videos without much effort. Apple has many video creation tools, but this is a free and alternate option.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

It's like Snapchat Apple Clips is just like Snapchat. It offers all types of fun effects that can be used on the media such as speech bubbles, comic filters, soundtracks, shapes, animated posters, etc. These can be adjusted to suit the video you are creating. Clips also offer Live Tiles to let you animate and capture captions using your voice. How Apple Clips works? If you have created videos in Vine or Instagram, you can easily find out how to use Clips. You just have to hold down the record button to record what you want. You can record a number of clips too. Once you have recorded what you need, you need to drag the clips in the order and add emoji, filters, titles, animated icons, etc. All these can be done in seconds. If you want to insert text on-screen, you need to choose Live Titles. The words you utter will transcribed and time-coded automatically in the video. The final output can be shared on social media. Device compatibility Apple Clips is available for download in the Apple App Store for free of cost. It is compatible with devices such as iPhone 5S and above, and the newly announced iPad Pro and 9.7-inch iPad. It is compatible even on iPod Touch sixth generation and iPad Mini 2 and above. The only requirement is that the device should run on iOS 10.3 or above.