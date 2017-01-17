Apps to free up storage on your phone

A study reveals that over 1 billion smartphones and 179 billion mobile applications are downloaded per year. While these numbers may be astounding, you can definitely say that mobile development is one of the innovative and actively growing sectors.

That being said, mobile technology trends are definitely something to be aware of. And as smartphones make up one part, mobile applications are at the center of everything more than ever. Mobile apps are becoming more prominent and as a result, developers are also looking to prioritize the user experience when designing mobile apps. Not only that the developers are also working on developing apps that provide better functionalities.

While developers seem to be busy, at present there are a lot of apps which are already available for download and these apps have been optimized for various uses. There are apps for social networking, messaging, e-commerce, banking, gaming, and practically for everything that you can think of. Sometimes, it may even be confusing as to which app to download and install in your smartphone. But, on the other hand, the answer to your confusion is also quite simple. You download the app you need!

SEE ALSO: Vivo V5 Plus price and specs revealed ahead of India launch

So basically in this article, we are going to talk about the apps that you need. More precisely, we will look at apps that can quickly free up storage on your phone.

In that case, if you didn't know or you might have just been ignorant, there are actually some useful apps that make it faster and easier to clear up storage on your phone. Some help you find and delete unnecessary files while others make it easy to get rid of duplicate contacts or photos.

Read on further to know more about the apps.