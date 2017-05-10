Best 5 offline Chrome Apps to stay productive

Some web browsers often serve beyond its purpose with some productive tools available. One such is the Google Chrome browser that serves multi-purpose including, web searching, productive apps and much more.

There are some tools available in Chrome that can be used in offline as well during traveling in a car, sitting on a beach or forest. We have compiled 5 tools important tools that you can make use of.

Tracking Time This tool helps the companies manage their projects, track working times and measure productivity. It also has features including Tasks Tracking, Task Comments, Subtasks and much more that helps you in increasing your productivity. It is used importantly for project managers and those, who value time more. Wunderlist This tool helps you in creating task management, to-do list, read later and many other options. You can share the list with your friends and can sync it to your phone, tablet or computer so that you can access from anywhere. Besides writing, users can also attach photos, PDFs, presentations and more to any to-do list or shopping list. SEE ALSO: India is the top country to make WhatsApp video calls; spend 50 million minutes per day Manage It This tool comes handy when the team works on the same projects. In this tool, it is easy to create tasks and subtasks and can be customized as well. Additionally, once synced, you can access your projects wherever and whenever you want either in tablet, phone, or computer. In this version, you can manage up to 2 projects simultaneously. Office Editing for Docs, Sheets & Slides With this tool, you can now edit Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and more without having to open Microsoft office. You can drag the Office files into Chrome, open in Gmail, Google Drive, and will be opened in Docs, Sheets, and Slides for viewing and editing. Additionally, you can save the file in original format after editing through this extension. Lucidchart Diagrams Are you the one who plans with a flow chart and other diagrams? Then this tool will help you to do it easily. Lucidchart can help you create and edit flowcharts, process flows, network diagrams, and more, both online and offline. You can integrate it with Drive, Slack, Box.