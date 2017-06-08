Best Artificial Intelligent Apps that you can try on Android Phones

Personal assistance apps have been here for a while, thanks to Apple's Siri, Amazon's Echo and Microsoft's Cortana.

Basically, AI assistance can perform tasks that save your time including getting quotes for rides, sending messages, checking the weather and your email, making lists, and scheduling task. If you don't have the above option, worry not. We have compiled a list of AI apps that you can use on your smartphone.

Google Now Currently, most of the smartphone running on Android Nougat comes with Google's personal assistance. It comes with a lot of features including more advanced stuff like anticipating your needs, activation from anywhere. If your device has Google play store you probably already have this installed, where you need to just turn it on. Google Allo With this, you can get help with your tasks easily. Apart from answering your queries, this app can even crack jokes. If you are down or mood out, just spend some time Allo to lighten you up. Basically, this app will help you in the simple tasks in your day to day life, making sure that you use smartphones efficiently. Hound This is another decent AI apps similar to Cortana. This app can help you out with all the basic functionalities and some advanced things like a mortgage calculator, integrated Expedia support for hotel booking as well. Robin This app can be both useful and fun, constantly learning and adapting to you. It also supports basic commands such as calling and sending SMS and it can also respond to gestures, find out about parking and traffic alerts, gas prices, and more.