Best gaming apps for phones with low storage space

Even though the cost of smartphones is cheaper now, not everyone has a smartphone with amazing specs. There some cases, where the phone has told that it can’t be downloaded because you’re out of space.

While the games available now occupies humongous space in our smartphone memory, there are some which can be installed even in low space'd memory handsets. Today, we have compiled a list of 5 interesting games that you can install on your smartphones.

Pixel Dungeon This is a roguelike game with pixel-art graphics and simple interface. In this game, you can explore the depths of Pixel Dungeon, collect useful items, fight fierce monsters to find Amulet of Yendor. Due to low graphics, it occupies very little memory. It requires just 2.84MB space on your phone and can be downloaded without any additional permission. HopLite This game focuses on tactical movement around small maps in low graphic resulting in less consumption of memory. You can also buy this game for premium features across multiple devices. It has a simple and clean design that should be easy to grasp and occupies around 5.5MB in size. League of Evil Free This game has 16.8MB of space and has around 160 levels of super agent action, Multiple world locations and much more. You can download this for free on your mobile through Play Store. If you like the game, you can buy the premium version as well. Gyro This game comes with a blend of casual gameplay with gorgeous graphics and intuitive controls. This is the arcade puzzle game with online leaderboards and achievements. It is simple to play and has a minimalist design as well. Moreover, Gyro occupies around 3.36MB on your mobile phone space. Infectonator This game carries a space of 56.7MB. It is a simple point and tap game where you release a batch of a virus on the selected spot on the screen and watch your newborn zombies go their way through the city. You can download this for free on Play Store.