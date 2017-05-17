Best stress reliever apps to relax your mind

Everyone likes to be happy and can be found easily around the corner, but only if we know what it looks like. However, in this fast-paced, high-tech life, all the stresses and preoccupations gets hit right across the face.

Apart from this, we have lots of issues to worry about, but getting bogged down is much dangerous. While problems and stresses are part of our life, we have to train our mind to keep calm and happy. Having said this, we have listed out 5 apps that you can try on your mobile phone to calm yourself.

Breathe2Relax Breathe2Relax is a stress management tool which provides detailed information on the effects of stress on the body and instructions and practices exercises to help users learn the stress management skill called diaphragmatic breathing. This can be used as a stand-alone stress reduction tool. Headspace This app helps you to relieve your stress by making you meditate and follow mindful techniques. You can start with the free Take10 program, where they will teach you the basics of meditation in just 10 minutes a day. It has a personalized progress page to track your stats. Attitude of gratitude We should be thankful to the god for what we have now. This app will help you to develop and maintain a daily attitude of gratitude.At the end of each day, you can list the things you are grateful for. The worry box In case, if you worry a lot about things in day to day life, you can use the worry cognitive diary to help you determine how to cope with the worry. Additionally, you can also use the Worry Box audio to coach you through an exercise to learn how to manage worry. Plasticity This app helps you to track your happiness, build new habits, and deepen your social connections. Moreover, you will have an interactive social community where you can learn and share as a group, make new friends or deepen connections with existing ones.