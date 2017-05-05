Best travel apps to help you plan your next vacation

Everyone knows how hard it is to pick a vacation destination place. Especially when there are so many beautiful places such as beaches, historical places, hikes, rainforests, and other natural wonders all around the globe, it makes us confused where to go next.

Thanks to the advancement in the technology where we can straight away plan and book the tickets to the selected places just by sitting at home. There are so many desktop and mobile apps available online which will be of handy during this trip plan. Few such best travel apps are picked here and you can select any among them which best suits your requirements.

Top five apps which will suggest you where to go and how to plan your trip are listed below.

Kayak Kayak is a travel fare aggregator website and also a travel metasearch engine owned by a subsidiary of The Priceline Group. They are made available in 20 different languages and includes 40 international sites. Along with the search tools, this app also comes with the tools to plan and manage your trip. The price forecast, trips and explore feature lets you decide whether you want to buy it or not, helps you in planning and organizing your travel and also finding a destination within the budget. Make My trip MakeMyTrip comes with exciting features such as lowest airfares, exclusive discounts and also a smooth online booking experience. Both the desktop and mobile sites are designed to be user-friendly making them to complete the booking with just a few clicks. This app always tries to offer the best feature to its customers such as Instant Discounts, Fare Calendar, My Rewards Program, and My Wallet. Trip Advisor TripAdvisor is one more interesting app which helps you while planning for any trip. One can easily go through the millions of reviews, opinions, videos, and photos about anything related to the trip. Those details include the places such as bars, restaurants, hotels, airlines, and much more. If you want to travel somewhere nearby, then you can use TripAdvisor's Near Me function which helps you in finding the well-reviewed places near by your location. Airbnb The Airbnb app helps you in finding hotels which provide you with an authentic experience for cheaper prices. They have recently included a new feature by name Trips which provides you with an Experiences to choose from during your stay. So, we can consider Airbnb as an all-in-one travel app which can be used to plan your day, book a car, and do many more things. GoFro GoFro is another interesting app which allows the users to compare the holiday packages offered by all leading travel companies like Thomas Cook, Yatra, MakeMyTrip, and others. We can treat this app as a one-stop destination for anyone looking for a travel package since they are associated with all leading tour operators. GOFro is also said to be backed by India's #1 Online Travel Company MakeMyTrip.