BHIM app finally debuts on iOS: How to setup and use

Finally, BHIM app is now available on the App Store.

Almost a month after its launch on the Android, BHIM is now available on the App Store for iOS users. Currently, the BHIM app on iOS supports only Hindi and English languages. 

Also, the BHIM app, at the time of writing this article, offers support only to 35 banks. It is expected to add more banks along with other local languages in the future, though. 

Just after a month of its introduction on the Play Store, the app has seen over 14 million registrations. Yesterday, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stated that ”The recently launched BHIM app by the government of India will unleash the power of mobile phones for digital payments and financial inclusion. So far, over 140 lakh people have adopted the BHIM app.”

BHIM app for iOS, à la Android has a transaction limit of Rs. 20,000 per day. Furthermore, users can send not more than Rs. 10,000 for each transaction they make.

How to setup the app?  

Step 1: Install the BHIM app from App Store. Do note that there are several fake apps with the name BHIM on the App Store so cross check if the app is created by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).  

Step 2: Once installed, open the app on iPhone and choose your language — either Hindi or English. 

Step 3: Next, verify your mobile number. 

Step 4: Set a passcode and select your Bank you want to use for transactions.

Step 5: Then, you have to set up a 4-digit UPI PIN to make transactions later on. 

Step 6: Now, you’ll be redirected to a new page where you can either Send, Request or Scan and Pay money.

Step 7: Select either of the options based on what you intend to do and enter the intended persons mobile/payment address which will be in the format (mobile number@upi or name@upi). That’s it, you are good to go now. 


