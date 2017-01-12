BHIM, IRCTC Connect, myGov and other apps that you should install on your smartphone

The Digital India campaign was launched by the Government of India last year to ensure that Government services are made available to citizens electronically.

That being said, the government through its various departments has been working extensively to make India a digital nation and has further introduced a number of initiatives or programs that would help in making the digital dream a reality.

While the vision of Digital India program has been to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy the government has in fact introduced or developed various apps for the citizens who make use smartphones. These apps range from agriculture, education, travel, e-governance to healthcare. And, there are a lot of government apps available for download today.

However, we have compiled a list of key applications that you need to install right away on your smartphone. These apps do comply with the Digital India initiative and in addition, it will make your lives much easier.

BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) This app is basically an Aadhaar based mobile payment application and is a rebranded version of UPI (Unified Payment Interface) and USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data). The app has been specially launched to facilitate people to make simple digital payments directly from their bank account. The setup and usability of the app seem to be quite simple and through the app, users can send or receive money to a phone number, check balance, or scan a QR code to make a payment without sharing a phone number. Additionally, users can use the BHIM app to transfer money to non-UPI banks using the IFSC code. Users will need to dial *99# to access it. The good thing about this method is that an internet connection would not be required to use the core functionality behind the BHIM app. Download IRCTC Connect (IRCTC Official) The Indian Railway app was recently launched and is one of the trending apps on the internet. So as the name suggests users can now search for train's availability as well as book/cancel any train ticket from their smartphone. One of the interesting feature of this app is that it also provides regular journey alerts to the users. This app retains the personal information of the passenger, it means that the passenger has to fill in their details just once and it will be saved. This app will help book tickets easily. The train timings and the schedule of the journey will be given. So travelers will be able to avoid any inconvenience. Download myGov (MyGovIndia) This app gives the Indian citizens an option to voice their opinions regarding any issue that would lead to the betterment of the government functioning. So through the app, any citizen can send their suggestions or opinions to the government and also to the organizations associated with the government to improve the services. The sent suggestions and opinions will be taken into consideration, and effective action will be taken accordingly. Download mPassportSeva (Consular, Passport and Visa(CPV) People looking to apply for a passport can now download this app. This central government app provides all the information regarding the various steps involved in applying and obtaining a Passport. This app comes with a feature that will help users locate the nearest "Passport Seva Kendra" Center. In addition, the mPassportSeva app even helps the user in tracking the Passport Application status. Download MEAIndia (Ministry of External Affairs-Government of India) The MEAIndia app is completely developed keeping users in mind and looks very interactive and intuitive with smart visuals and graphics. While the app deals with the Ministry of External Affairs it acts as a single window source for the information related to the citizen centric services and outreaches the activities. Download