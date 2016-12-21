This is How Facebook's New Group Video Calling and Live Audio Streaming Features Work

Facebook has been lately working towards enhancing their customer experience by making the social media platform more interactive and visually attractive. The social media giant had earlier introduced group voice calling feature for the desktop users and is now set to announce this feature for both desktop and Messenger users.

The Mark Zuckerberg headed company had lately revamped the Messenger Camera along with 3D effects, and artistic special effects, allowing users to make conversions less mundane and more interactive.

Earlier this year, Facebook had kicked off the most awaited personal video calling feature giving a tough competition to other similar applications like Skype. However, the social media platform has now started group video calling for the iOS, Android and PC users globally, allowing them to chat with up to 50 participants at one shot.

How to make a group video call?

#1 Download the latest version of the Messenger app

#2 Go to Group conversation option

#3 Tap on the video icon available at the top right corner of the screen

The newly introduced feature will enable users to plan trips and more such group activities in a better and systematic manner. However, there lies one key drawback of the group video call. To be specific, a user can be added to the video conversation, even without his/her approval.

Along with this, Facebook also started with live audio streaming, pretty similar to that of the live video feature available. The live audio broadcast feature will offer an alternative streaming option to the users as it works even with limited internet connectivity, unlike the video calling feature. However, similar to live video, the newly developed live audio feature will also allow users to post live reactions and comments on the streaming.

