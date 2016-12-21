Free Must-have Mind Mapping Apps For Formulating a Successful Start-up

The calendar year has been a boon for the start-up industry. With the start-up India movement initiated at the beginning of the year, the government encouraged several young and talented entrepreneurs to implement their unique business idea into action.

Although the year has been a profitable one for many such start-ups, a handful of them failed to survive and faded out in no time. What could be the possible reason behind the failure? Maybe, the execution.

Even before searching for a sponsor or hiring a business attorney, a good market research is the key success factor behind these new start-ups. Most of these newly developed firms face a massive business loss due to lack of market research or lack of a clear idea and goal behind the business plan, and the only solution to this is good "Mind Mapping".

In opposition to the traditional note-taking procedure, mind mapping lets an entrepreneur visualize the idea in a structured manner and later helps the person execute the plan. This can surely reduce the rate of business failure. Smartphones make mind mapping an easy process. Yes, there are several applications available for both iOS and Android that every entrepreneur should consider.

Mindly This mobile application structures your business plans and lets you organize your ideas, plan an execution in a structured manner, and more. Mindly provides several other facilities other than brainstorming a topic. It can split a topic into subtasks and give a clear picture of how the project looks like way ahead of the execution. Other functionalities that the app provides include the ability to attach notes, and color scheme elements making it easy for you to execute your idea better. It contains visual clipboards for reorganizing content, comes with Dropbox sync and a lot more. Download for iOS, Android Mindomo Befitting the tagline of the application "Unleash the power of your ideas with mind mapping", the application captures your thoughts directly on mind maps, turns them into presentations and lets you share them with others for a better execution of the business plan. The app also allows you to synchronize your idea mapping to the cloud making it easy for you to store the document without losing it. Download for iOS, Android SimpleMind Pro The application helps you organize your thoughts, remember things and generate new ideas, everything in a single platform. Using this app, you can mind map from anywhere and at any time. SimpleMind is designed to synchronize your mind maps across platforms as the app seamlessly synchronizes using Dropbox or Google Drive. Using this application, you can not only create a clear business illustration but also have the ability to add media and documents, share your mind map, chose pre-defined style sheets and pick colors from the color palette available for a better and detailed mind mapping. Download for iOS, Android

SchematicMind SchematicMind allows you to create unlimited aesthetically pleasing and detailed mind maps that can be edited later as per your requirements. The application lets you easily outline the most complex ideas with the help of the available font styles, and also adds icons, shapes, and colors to make it even clearer and interesting. SchematicMind helps you easily visualize an idea before the execution. Download for iOS, Android Mindjet Maps Mindjet Maps visually captures and organizes your information even before it is executed and explains you if the business idea will work or not. The app lets you quickly and easily capture information via attachments, links, and notes. Mindjet also comes loaded with powerful features accessible through an intuitive menu including mapping features, text styling, topic styling, and more. Download for iOS, Android