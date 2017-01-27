Google Allo gets a new ‘Lucky’ chatbot for automatic GIF search!

Google is pushing out a new server-side update to the Google Allo app, where the company is adding a new chatbot named as 'Lucky' that sends an automatic GIF based on the word or phrase you give.

This new extension works same as Slack's /giphy command and Google Keyboard's GIF search. All you need to do is to type @Lucky in the chat screen and select the chat bot Lucky followed by the word or phrase, and the assistant will reply with a perfect GIF.

However, this feature is still in nascent stages and it will take a relatively longer time for the search giant to be very accurate with its GIF suggestions.

Google is steadily adding new features to the Allo application, and it looks like the company wants to focus more on the Artificial Intelligence-based chatbots. What do you think of this new 'Lucky' chatbot? Let us know in the comments section below.