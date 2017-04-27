Google Trips gets updated to let you enjoy your vacation

Last year, Google released the Google Trips app for both Android and iOS platforms. This app is aimed at making the entire vacation a memorable one with not much of planning. A recent update to the app has brought in some very useful features.

In the latest update, Google Trips get an array of new features that will make your summer travel easier and enjoyable. Here are five ways in which Google Trips can help you enjoy a great vacation this year.

All reservations in one place Usually, you will get individual messages of hotel, flight, and travel reservations in your inbox. With the updated Google Trips app, you can be free from all the trouble as all the reservations can be organized in one place by tapping the arrow button in the app. You can share all these with anyone via email and see the same in the app as well. Last minute changes will be updated The Google Trips helps automatically organize the travel reservations right from Gmail. If there is any last minute change, an in-built feature will let you update the same quickly and add new details for hotel, car, flight, and restaurant reservations. There is no need to have an email confirmation for these too. In the Reservations section, you need pres the + button and enter the details such as flight number, name of the car rental or hotel and the other details will be filled automatically. Board a train or bus While visiting different cities and towns in a new country, it is best to board a train or bus. With the Google Trips, you can keep a track of all the upcoming train and bus reservations in one place. The app will organize all these for you. A great travel inspiration There are many places to visit all over the world, but you may not be able to find all these places. The Trips app will give eight destinations that have increased popularity among travelers in the last year to inspire you. Download the trip Before you figure out the nearby spots to visit, you can use the offline feature of Trips by downloading the trip in advance. This way, before proceeding to any trip, you can check the timings of the destinations, attractions in the locality, and more by downloading the same and viewing it offline.