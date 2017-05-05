Here's How Amazon’s FreeTime app helps parents to control their kids

Amazon Free Time is now available as an app on Google Play store for both Smartphones and tablets. Before this, the controls were only on Fire Tablets, Kindles, and Fire TV. This can be controlled by their parents by defining the age of their kids and what content they should be able to access, etc.

The Free Time provides access over 40,000 YouTube videos, selected websites and full parental controls just to make sure children are safe when they're are watching videos. It also has a Learn First feature that hides the access to various types of content until they finish their daily educational goals.

Moreover, at night, kids cannot access FreeTime as it's a bedtime and can access in the morning at a time set by parents. Also, parents can also upgrade the Free Time to Unlimited for $2.99 (approx Rs. 192) per month for the prime members, if not, they have to pay $4.99 (approx Rs, 320).

This upgraded content includes 10,000 age-appropriate books and videos from brands like Disney, Nickelodeon, Amazon Studios, PBS Kids, HarperCollins, Sesame Street, Simon & Schuster, and others.

As per the company, around 10 million kids have signed up for this service. This service allows parents to set screen time limits, set device “bedtimes,” for the specific apps, games, videos, and books they want added to.

In order to keep it parents control, this app has a parental dashboard as well that monitors kids activity and how their child has been using their device. It also had cards that prompt the parents to ask questions related to that content.