Instagram live video is here: This is how it works

The Instagram live feature is here. Days back we had reported that Instagram is rolling out live video features worldwide, which is pretty much similar to that of the Facebook live streaming feature.

Earlier the Facebook-owned company rolled out the Instagram live video for very selective countries, however, now the feature has been made available for all the Instagram users globally. The new Instagram feature works similar to that of the Facebook live video, and allow the user to go live at any time, letting their followers view their real-time feed and interact.

However, there's a little tweak in the Instagram live, wherein the live video doesn't get saved and disappears as soon as the live streaming ends.

Let's take a look at how the Instagram live video functions:

#1 It should be noted that the live video feature will work with Instagram 10.0 version and above. Hence, the first step to using the Instagram live video is to upgrade the social media app to the version required.

#2 After upgrading the app to version 10.0 or above, open the app and you can see the new Instagram live video at the top right corner of the mobile screen, right next to the Instagram stories option.

#3 Next, click on the live video option, ensure that you have a good internet connectivity.

#4 Pretty much similar to that of the Facebook live video, after clicking on the 'Go live' option on Instagram, the app starts the countdown for you to get ready for the live streaming.

#5 After the live video starts, the followers will be notified and will be able to come online and watch the live broadcast.

#6 Instagram also allow the followers to comment, quite similar to that of the Facebook live video.

In Instagram live, you can use both the front and the rear camera, while the live streaming is on. Not only that, Facebook-owned Instagram also adds a new section in Explore called 'Top Live' which shows the users the details of all the people who were recently live.