Hike Messenger Updated with New ‘Video Stories’ Feature, Same as Instagram Stories

India's home-grown instant messaging application, Hike Messenger, today announced a new feature to their application called as the 'Video Stories,' which functions same as the Instagram Stories.

Users can now record a video up to 20 seconds and share them on their timeline. The major feature here is; you can tweak your video with live filters and stickers available in Hike.

Also Read: How to Turn Your iPhone Into a Trackpad or Mouse For Mac

Speaking at the launch, Hike, in a press statement said as follows: "Applying Live Filters to faces on Stories makes storytelling experience more dramatic. Live Filters automatically detect and recognize a user's face using Machine Learning and help people have more fun while storytelling. Live filters being launched for this festive season include a cool Girl Santa, cute Elf, wacky Christmas Tree, Rudolph the Reindeer and Snowman," Hike said in a press statement.

And, same as the Instagram stories, these Hike Stories will disappear after 48 hours, whereas in Instagram, the stories will vanish after 24 hours. Also, you can share the video as a direct message, and you will show the number of people who watches your story as well.

The feature is rolling out from today and will reach your smartphone in coming days.