How to enable two-step verification for WhatsApp on iOS

In spite of being one of the most used chat apps in the world, WhatsApp has been a subject of severe criticism owing to its security issues. Keeping this in mind, the company had rolled out support for end-to-end encryption for everything you send on WhatsApp last year to improve security.

Despite this, there were a couple of workarounds, for example, this, that allowed users to get hold of someone else’s WhatsApp account. In an attempt to block this workaround, WhatsApp had recently rolled out support for two-step verification.

For tho uninitiated, two-step verification adds an extra layer of security by urging users to provide a six-digit passcode to log-in, of course, apart from the usual password. This way, cyber-criminals won’t be able to get hold of your WhatsApp easily.

Okay, now that we are done with the technicality part, let’s get to know how to enable two-step verification on WhatsApp for iOS.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone.

Step 2: Then, click on the Settings icon at the bottom right corner of your screen and click on Account.

Step 3: Now, just below the Privacy and Security option, you’ll find “Two-Step Verification.” Click on it.

Step 4: Next, click on “Enable” and enter a six-digit passcode. Do note that you’ll be asked for this passcode whenever you try to login to your WhatsApp account on a different phone.

Step 5: Once you confirm the passcode, you’ll be asked to enter your email id which will be used to reset your passcode in case you forget it.

Step 6: That’s it! You’ve successfully enabled two-step verification on your iPhone.

If you are still confused, below is a pictorial representation of the above steps.