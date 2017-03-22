How Google fought bad ads, sites and scammers in 2016

In its little autobiography called " How we fought bad ads, sites, and scammers in 2016", Google wants you to know how savage it can get. Recently, the search engine giant itself revealed that 1.7 billion ads have been removed that violated advertising policies, which is shockingly more than double the number of bad ads they took down in 2015.

Moreover, the company also claimed that their technology is much faster, otherwise, it would take 50 years to finish, if spent one second taking down each of those bad ads.

As per the numbers, Google disabled more than 780 million bad ads in 2015, 524 million in 2014, 350 million in 2013, and 220 million in 2012. So listed below are some of the examples of bad ads that Google took action on 2016.