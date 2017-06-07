How to stay safe on Instagram: Simple tips that you can follow

Instagram is one of the most popular photo sharing apps right now. In fact, you might probably have the app installed on your smartphone.

While the app has a lot of user base, the developers behind this platform are constantly working on improving the app and at the same time, they are trying to provide a good user experience as much as possible.

However, one area of concern when it comes to good user experience is the safety of the users while using the app. And that brings us to the question what does Instagram do or provide in order for you to be safe or maintain your privacy?

Well, if you have got that question in your mind, the app does provide a number of tools and resources to ensure that you remain safe and in a welcoming community. The platform does come with advanced account security and also comment tools amongst others.

Besides, if you are just starting with Instagram then we've some tips that will help you keep your account and your community safe.

Two-factor Authentication Two-factor authentication is an important and effective security measure that you can activate in Instagram. This security feature will help you safeguard your account by making sure that only you can access your account from new devices. Moreover, even if someone has your password but does not have your phone, they cannot access your account. You can click here for step-by-step instructions. Control Posts Viewability An Instagram account is by default visible to the entire community. By switching to a private account you can always control who sees your content. Setting your account to private is simple. You can navigate to the "Settings" tab from your profile page, and toggle "Private Account" to the "on" position. And that's it. Only your followers will be able to see your posts. Alternatively, if you don't have a private account, you can still control who can find and follow you on Instagram by using the blocking tool. To block an account, you will have to navigate to that account's profile, open the "..." menu in the upper right corner and tap "Block User." The account user won't receive a notification that you blocked them. While the user will still be able to mention your username on Instagram, this mention won't appear in your Activity. If you change your username after you block them, they won't be able to mention you unless they know your new username. Control the Comments Comments can be both positive and negative. But it is very important for you to feel comfortable with the comments on your posts. Instagram has added the ability to filter comments. So if you do not like the comment or you just want to delete it for some reason then you can delete it by swiping left and tapping the trash icon. If you want to disable all comments on a post, tap "Advanced Settings" before you post, and toggle "Turn Off Commenting" to the "On" position. Want to turn off commenting on an older post? Change the status of comments on any post, at any time, by tapping the "..." menu after you've posted. A Strong Password This is important for all accounts that you have online and not just Instagram. You should put in a strong password that is difficult to guess. Passwords should generally be created using a combination of at least six numbers, letters, and symbols and you should make it unique. Remember not to share your password with anyone you don't trust, including any third-party app. Remember to log out of your Instagram account if you are using other devices and make sure not to check the "Remember Me" box. For added security, use a lock code on your phone to ensure no one can access your account if your phone is lost. Report any Foul Behavior Instagram ensures that all content on the social media platform is lawful and that the posts are made following the app's Community Guidelines. So if you come across something questionable or a post you believe violates Instagram's guidelines, you can report it. And if you don't know how then here is how you can report. To report a comment, swipe to the left and tap the arrow. To report a specific post or an account, tap the "..." menu and then "Report."