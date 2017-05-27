Instagram update now allows you to embed links and add landscape/portrait photos in Direct Messages

Instagram is continuing to refine its app and the popular photo-sharing app has been releasing new updates quite often. While the app has already added several features like Collections, new face filter, and rewind option as well as hashtag and location for stories, the Facebook-owned company has yet again released a new update to its platform.

The update brings some new features to Instagram's Direct messaging service. Basically, the new update will now allow users to embed links inside private chats and it also brings support for landscape and portrait photos or videos.

Further talking about the updates, the portrait and landscape modes for messages will now enable users to share images without cropping it. So they can now share the image in private chats by just selecting the photo from the gallery and then sending it. This will also now make sharing of images and videos much quicker.

Likewise, Instagram users will be able to share links in the private chats also. And these web links will show a preview of the site's content with a photo, headline, and a few lines of text. Users will know what the link is for beforehand. Additionally, if users send the phone numbers or addresses in chats then these will also appear as links. All the links will directly be supported from within the app.

As of now, the update is being rolled out to only iOS users, but Instagram will be bringing the update to Android devices as well. It is expected to arrive soon. All in all, with this new addition, Instagram is changing how users interact with each other and send messages on Instagram.