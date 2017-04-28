List of new features added by Facebook recently

Social media giant, Facebook comes up with new updates every week in an attempt to stay ahead of its competitors like Snapchat and others. In past one year, Facebook has gone through lots of changes including, the reactions, emoji, stories and much more.

While some of the updates are genuine, remaining are the rip-off Snapchat. Today, we have compiled a list of features that Facebook has added recently.

New in-app camera The Facebook in-app camera comes with varieties of effects including masks, frames, and filters that you can apply to your photos and videos. You can do it by tapping on the camera icon on the top left corner of your Facebook mobile app or swipe right from News Feed. Reaction for Facebook messengers This Messenger Reaction has been rolled in order to make it more fun and useful during individual and group chat. This feature allows the people to react to the individual message with emotions like love, smile, wow, sad, angry. Users can see their partners reaction on the right bottom of the message. Also, you also get a notification as well for those reactions. SEE ALSO: WhatsApp, Facebook Group Admins beware: Offensive Post can land you in Jail Mentions Just like Twitter, Facebook has added mentions on the messenger option. So in order to mention someone during the chat, you can add '@' before the name. When your name gets mentioned, you will get a notification saying that you got mentioned on the chat. Live Location feature Following the suit of Google, Facebook also launched Live Location feature, inside Messenger, letting friends and family track your movement. This feature comes handy when friends or relatives or meeting up for a party or get together. India based filters At an event called "A Place to connect" in New Delhi, Facebook has launched local camera effects designed for India. It includes Namaste and geo-specific experiences in Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, and other places.