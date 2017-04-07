Microsoft releases ‘Who’s In’ iMessage app for event planning with friends

In an attempt to expand its footprint, the Redmond-based Microsoft has released a new app for Apple's iMessage platform that allows groups of people to search for movies, events, and much more options and take a vote on what to do.

Named as Who's In, this app uses its own Microsoft's Bing to look up nearby restaurants, movie times, events and attractions, suggested by Yelp and Trip Advisor.

SEE ALSO: Google Play Music All Access now live in India at just Rs. 89 per month

In addition to that users can also create their own event, just like Facebook, with a time and location, and then invite them on their iMessage group chat. However, it also gives you the option to agree on the plan, opt out, or can give alternative suggestions too.



Basically, you can use this app to find out

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Eat and Drink: Find restaurants options that your friends will love - you can search by cuisine, location, or price. Watch a Movie: Find movie options with ratings and review details. The movie cards even link to show time information. Visit an Attraction: For your next staycation, perhaps explore your local museums or parks. Create Your Own: Use Create Your Own to make planning your next get together with friends easier.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

This app automatically creates a card for the hangout, where other members can start chatting just by tapping on it. Moreover, you can set different date and time, leaving it up to the rest of the team to pick one.

The Who's In app is only for iMessage and is now available on App Store. This app looks similar to that of 'Who's Down' by Google launched a couple of years ago and later shut down.