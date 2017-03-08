Microsoft Visual Studio 2017: New installer, cloud integration, fast debugging and more

Microsoft has released the newest edition of company's integrated development environment (IDE) - Visual Studio 2017. The software suite is now available for public download and brings several noticeable updates for developers around the globe to help them develop apps for Android, iOS, Windows, web, and cloud.

A free version of the latest Visual Studio 2017 is available alongside the professional tools for students, open-source, and individual developers. Here's everything you need to know about the Microsoft Visual Studio 2017.

SEE ALSO: Intel security and Micromax teams up to offer McAfee mobile suite to fight online threats

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

New Modular Setup The new Visual Studio 2017 comes with a new installation experience that offers a reduced minimum footprint for faster and more customizable installations. It means that you can now finally pick and choose which components to install and which to skip as per your project requirements. Besides, the new IDE also support offline installs. Code fast and Debug faster The new Visual Studio 2017 put a lot of emphasis on speed. Developers will now be able to code fast, debug and diagnose with ease. As per Visualstudio.com, the entire debugging and test experience has been enhanced to help you find and address issues as early as possible. Microsoft has introduced features like Live Unit Testing, Exception Helpers, and Run to Click that tightens your DevOps loop by reducing regression risks and immediately exposing the root cause of new bugs. Cloud Integration and Efficient Collaboration Microsoft's cloud platform is also integrated in the new Visual Studio. The IDE's built-in tools are said to offer comprehensive integration with .NET Core, Azure applications and services. The new IDE comes with a suite of ‘Connected Services' to easily create engaging cloud-first applications powered by Microsoft Azure.

A

nd as the Visualstudio.com states, you can now directly manage your team projects hosted by any provider, including Visual Studio team services, team foundation server, or GitHub. Besides, you can also use the new ‘Open Any Folder' feature to instantly open and work with virtually any code file without a formal project or solution around it. UI Analysis tool for faster debugging and cross platform support Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 features a UI Analysis tool that examines the elements in your app and helps you quickly discover hard-to-find issues around accessibility and UI performance. The Windows forums also mentions that it also points to exactly what needs to be done to fix these issues, resulting in high performant five-star apps. One of the biggest highlight of the new IDE is support for Mac, Linux, and other platforms to ease up development process. Support for Windows 10 Creators Update Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 is also the first release to support building ‘Universal Windows Platform' apps for the Windows 10 Creators Update. Microsoft has made strides to improve the SDK acquisition, so you only get what you need. Besides the above mentioned features, Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 will have a great focus on building mobile apps. The IDE now come with Xamarin's advanced debugging, profiling tools, and unit test generation features to enable quicker and easier mobile app development for Android, iOS, and Windows. Developers will also be able to choose to develop mobile apps with Apache Cordova or build C++ cross platform libraries. Microsoft has also made improvements to code navigation, IntelliSense, refactoring, code fixes and debugging.