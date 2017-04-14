Never get late for work with these Alarm clock apps

Waking up in the morning is the toughest task we can ever go through in day today's life if you are not a morning person. Waking up with the sound of the irritating alarm clock is worst, but we have to do our stuff as we are bounded by responsibilities.

In case if you are immune to an ordinary alarm from your watch or age old pocket clock, its time to try something new to help you get out of the bed in the morning. Today, we have jotted down 5 alarm clock that you can use on phones to wake you up gently.

Sleep as Android [Android] This is one of the pleasant alarm clocks, that can wake you up kindly and on time. If you are not confident enough that you can wake up, there is a puzzle mode, which you can turn on. In this case, you will have to solve puzzles in order to turn off the alarm. It also has the ability to track your sleep pattern and give recommendations on how to improve your sleeping habits. You can view your sleep history and snore statistics; record your voice at night in case you are talking in sleep. AlarmMon [Android] This app is more kind of fun and has cool mini-games and videos to keep you alert. Moreover, this app allows you to choose the most sounds to wake you up -- noisy/quiet, your own voice recording or voices of celebrities. SEE ALSO: Motorola Solutions will launch suite of public safety mobile apps Alarm Clock Xtreme and Timer [Android] This is one of the most useful alarm that you can use in your smartphones. It has features including smooth wake-up, sleep tracker to improve your sleeping habits, and of course some math to keep your morning mind alert. Wake Alarm Clock [iOS] This app has a simple UI with more options that you to control the waking up style or snoozing alarm. In case, if you want to snooze the alarm you can slap the screen and you can also turn the phone over to snooze or shake the iPhone until the alarm turns off. Having said that, the shaking option requires you to shake the phone until you fill up a bar. Sleep Cycle [iOS] This app wll track your sleeping cycle and when you are at the lightest phase of sleep nearing the wake up time, the app will sound the alarm. Place the iPhone near the bed or on the floor to start tracking and also to wake you up at the best timing.