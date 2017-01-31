Niki.ai releases its Chat SDK for conversational commerce using Artificial Intelligence

The world is quickly moving towards the Artificial Intelligence with heavyweights such as Google, Apple, Samsung started setting up their own AI based assistants to power their phones.

Google with their Pixel phones announced the Google Assistant, which is currently leading the market with the ability to handle almost everything. It is long rumored that Samsung is working on a personal assistant called as 'Bixby' that will be introduced with their Galaxy S8.

When considering the same scenario in India, we don't have a bigger base for AI based tech. But, it is slowly changing. As of now, there are certain apps such as Haptik, Niki.ai, Tapzo that work on AI in the country and provide various services within a just single application such as the cab booking, recharge services, hotel booking, and various other services.

Niki.ai, one of India's leading Artificial Intelligence nourished company today released its own Software Development Kit (SDK) for businesses to sell smart with AI. With this new SDK, the company is urging brands to integrate Niki's own Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning technologies into their application or website and add value for their consumers.

Also, the new SDK weighs just 1MB and will take you hardly 10 minutes to integrate it into your service. What's the major deal here? If you embed Niki's SDK onto your application, you can access all the services provided by Niki in your app as well.

This will enable brands to enhance their app experience, improve engagement, increase customer retention, acquire new customers and monetize their customer base.

For example, the Bengaluru-based startup has been working with several select brands from the six months, and for now, they have multiple brands embedding their Chat SDK onto their platform.

For example, you might be aware that HDFC bank recently started a new HDFC Bank OnChat, which is a Facebook chatbot that provides multiple services such as recharging, booking hotels, cabs, and other services as well. That said, this new HDFC OnChat is powered by Niki.ai itself.

Also, the company has partnered with Oxigen Wallet, Intex LFTY (which is a one stop shop solution for consumers on their device's left screen) with leading OEM Intex. In the future Intex smartphones, there will be a shelf to the left side of the home launcher, and it will be filled up with Niki's services, which is an excellent move.

Commenting on the release, Mr. Sachin Jaiswal, CEO, Niki.ai said "We are making artificial intelligence accessible to everyone, i.e. Businesses and Consumers by providing a simple and easy to use chat interface to shop for products and services.

A brand can sign up for the SDK by visiting resellers.niki.ai, and complete the integration in less than an hour of development effort within ten lines of code."

The utility of SDK is already evident across various sectors. HDFC Bank is using it to enable banking and commerce across their customer touch points. Mobin Signity, which has developed a one screen solution for Intex branded as LFTY, has integrated the SDK to increase engagement and monetize the mobile real estate with smooth transactional utility experience for the end user.

To drive more usage of their payment ecosystem, Oxigen wallet is providing consumers with a personalized experience of commerce.

While Ticketgoose, a bus booking service, is leveraging the one-to-one sales ability of the chatbot, to tap into higher conversion to orders; Coho, a home rental service, is utilizing the SDK to improve the lifestyle of their customers by providing them with more services in their native app.

There has been a rise in usage of chatbots globally, with many brands building their bots on platforms such as Messenger, Slack, Allo, Skype. Niki.ai has been developing the bot for the past two years, serving over 50 million interactions across travel, entertainment, food, home services, utilities like bills and recharges, among others.

The bot in the form of an SDK now provides brands with a unique opportunity to enable these interactions on their platform through a simple integration and make use of the advanced technology built by Niki.ai.