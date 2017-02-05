Now you can easily extract texts from images using this tool

At times there are situations where you need to extract text but you only have an image as the source. What do you do then? The option of copy-paste is a basically useless in this type of situation. And do you type in or write down the text from the images?

Well, if that's the case it will take a lot of your time, and rather make everything much harder than it needs to be. An added workload I must say.

However, what if we told you that there is a much easier way to extract texts. I believe it would make things much simpler for you right?

Thanks to the advancement in technology, today we have a lot of free and effective options if you're looking to pull texts out of an image instead of typing it all up by hand.

The option is a text extraction technology which is not a difficult process, but it does require some tinkering with the problem at hand. Besides, to extract text from an image, you will need to use OCR software. OCR is an abbreviation of "Optical Character Recognition" and this software basically enables you to successfully extract the text from a scanned image and convert it into an editable text document.

SEE ALSO: Here's how you can use VLC Media Player to record your PC screen

In general, the whole process is quite simple. You will first need to scan the page using the "scan for OCR" option and all printer/scanner software should have this option. So you have finished scanning the document, now save the resulting image as a .TIFF file. Then, simply use any OCR software to convert it into editable text.

The point to remember in this process is that not always does the software get every letter right and the OCR software can get confused if you have background images and other elements in the image. If you want an accurate company then the text should be black, on a white background. This way, you are sure to get top quality and reduce the number of errors. It also depends on the software that you use too.

And also remember to always check the resulting text for errors. Most of the times, accuracy rates do exceed 99 percent, so there should be very few errors.

While we have introduced the technology to you, here are few types of software that you can try.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

FreeOCR FreeOCR is a free Optical Character Recognition Software for Windows and what's good about this is that it supports scanning from most Twain scanners and can also open most scanned PDF's and multi page Tiff images as well as popular image file formats.

Well, FreeOCR has been said to be one of the best free tools for extracting text from images. Moreover, it comes with a feature that lets you export the extracted text straight to Microsoft Word format. On the negative side, if your source image is of lesser resolution then FreeOCR could fail to deliver 100 percent accuracy. Make sure you have a high-resolution image. If you are using the software then you can Click the Open button and select the image file. After that, click the Clear Text Window button. Now click the OCR button and choose OCR Current Page. That should do it. Download OneNote Well another effective tool, OneNote is one of the best free OCR tools for some time now. While many fail to make use of this feature, but once you start using it, you'll be surprised by how fast and accurate it can be. Moreover, its ability to efficiently extract text is one feature that puts OneNote ahead of others. SEE ALSO: Android Malware types you really need to be aware of So if you want to extract text then open any page in OneNote, preferably a blank one. Navigate to Insert > Pictures and select the image file. After that right-click using the mouse on the inserted image and select Copy Text from Picture. And finally, paste wherever you want. You can also delete the inserted image if you wish. Download PC Download App Photron Image Translator Photron Image Translator app lets you take a picture from your camera and it will automatically extract the text contained in that picture. Moreover, the app translates the extracted text to your desired language. And there's more this app can do! You don't even have to read it yourself, the app does it for you. Also, you can easily share the extracted or translated text through message, mail or social network apps with the press of a button. Photron Image Translator is a free app available in the Windows Store that can be used on both desktop and tablet versions of Windows 10. Download Copyfish Copyfish is basically a Google Chrome extension that is simple and less complicated than the other tools here. With this extension, instead of feeding an image file, you can use it to select any region of the browser screen and instantly extract the text from there. So if you find an image with some texts, you can just select the whole image instead of downloading it and feeding it into another app. You just need to open the image in Chrome then click the Copyfish button next to the URL address bar. Select the area of the image with the text. The app will extract the text. Easy right! Download SEE ALSO: 4 simple tricks for recording amazing videos with your Apple iPhone Google Drive Did you know that you can use Google Drive to extract texts from images? Well now you know. While there are many Google Drive tips and tricks this one can definitely make your life easier. Using Google Drive you can take any image and convert it into text with a single mouse click. How you do it? You just need to upload the image file to Google Drive. On the web version of Google Drive, right-click on the image file and select Open With > Google Docs. You will see the text below the image. However, make sure to check the details. It might not be 100 percent accurate, but it does automatically extract the text and thus makes your job easier. Website