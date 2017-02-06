Now you can forward and reverse a video in YouTube for 10 seconds with just a double tap

YouTube has come out with yet another new feature which allows the user to forward and reverse the video for 10 seconds by just double tapping on the screen.

This feature works in both full screen, and non-full screen modes and the user needs to double tap on either the right side or left side of the screen to forward or reverse the video by 10 seconds.

Nevertheless, YouTube app for both Android and iOS never impressed the audience as it continuously lacked features, but recently, the company is releasing updates by adding a lot of new features.

Also, it is reported that the feature is already live for several users, as they said the same on Reddit, but some users claimed that they hadn't seen the feature even after updating their application to the latest version.

We are expecting that the update is currently in an incremental roll out process and it will reach your phone in coming days. Have you received the feature? If Yes, let us know how is it working in the comments section below.