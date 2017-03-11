Popular and Free Instant Messaging Apps

With the introduction of free messaging apps, a new era has begun changing the traditional way of communication. Phone calls being costlier these days, people opt for free apps which allow them to have the conversation without paying any bucks.

But the internet is bombarded with quite a lot of such apps providing almost similar features in them. Let us not get confused about which one to use among vast ocean of available apps. This article rounds up all the top features of the best free apps used for messaging and calling services. Check them out by yourself before proceeding with the installation of unnecessary apps.

Also Read: How to view mobile notifications in your computer

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Whatsapp Messenger: Whatsapp is popular in such a way that you may not find any smartphone with no Whatsapp Messenger in it. Having more than 1.2 billion monthly active users, this app is currently viral. Initially, the user had to pay $0.99 annually to keep using it after a year. But after the acquisition by Facebook, it dropped this annual subscription. It requires just a phone number to create an account in Whatsapp. Once done, you are always logged in. In addition to sending text, video, images, gif, voice, contacts and location to contacts, WhatsApp users can also enjoy free voice and video calling. Recently, they have also added a new status feature similar to snapchat stories which disappear after 24 hours. Facebook Messenger: Facebook Messenger is used to message your Facebook friends as well as call them. Not just Facebook friends, you can also message and call people in your phone book by entering their phone number. Similar to Whatsapp, you can also have group chats to discuss any topic of your interest. Chat head is one specific feature of this app which helps you in keeping the conversation going while doing other stuffs on your phone. Users can make use of funny stickers available for free in their store. You can also view the nearby friends by turning on the location setting of your phone. Hangout: Similar to other apps, Hangout allows you to call and text your Google contacts. Google account is required to sign into this app. This app can turn any conversation into a free group video call with up to 10 contacts. Calls to Hangouts users are free, but other calls might be charged. You can easily check the call charges on their page. You can also message contacts anytime, even if they're offline. Viber: Viber is having almost all the features provided by other mentioned apps. Not only just calling (both voice and video) or sending free text messages, but also one can like any voice or text message sent by their friend. You can also have almost 250 members in any group chat. It allows you to send free stickers and also instant video messages. This app has one more special feature which allows you to delete any message after sending it to the recipient. If you are a game freak, you can use this app to play games with other friends. Hike Messenger: Hike is known for its awesome, hilarious & funny stickers with the support of over 30 different Indian regional languages. It has recently rolled out Stories feature in it which can be used to express yourself using Hike's all new Camera. This story disappears after 48 hours. Live filters and image editing tools are also embedded inside this app. Another awesome feature is the hidden mode which enables you to hide any chat using the password. One can also chat & share files with a friend who is within 100 meters range without the requirement of the internet. It also supports chat theme where a user can pick any themes provided within the app or can use the one from his phone gallery. It also allows hike user to send limited free messages to non-hike users.